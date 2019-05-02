COLLEGE BASEBALL: Billikens down the Cougars

× Expand Jordan Ross

The SIUE baseball team fell 10-3 at Saint Louis Wednesday in a non-conference midweek clash.

With the loss, the Cougars drop to 16-26 overall, while the Billikens improve to 19-24.

SIUE’s Cameron Prayer (0-2) picked up the start, pitching two innings and picking up the loss for the Cougars. Grant Fremion (2-1) picked up the win for Saint Louis in a relief effort.

“We didn’t execute our pitches on the mound, the way we are capable of,” SIUE head coach Sean Lyons said. “The defense also made some costly errors tonight.”

The Cougars started the scoring with a Justin Perkins single in the second inning, driving in Brock Weimer.

The Billikens then strung together eight straight runs through seven innings to go on top of the Cougars 8-1.

“Offensively, we had some chances early, and did not execute,” Lyons added. “We need to be better in those type of situations.”

The Cougars made a late comeback, scoring two runs in the eighth inning, but fell short.

In the eighth, SIUE’s Jordan Ross doubled to left-center, driving in Brett Fehr. Also in the eighth, Eric Giltz singled to right, driving in Ross.

SIUE’s Brendan Ryan went 2-3 on the night.

“Brendan was a bright spot swinging the bat with three quality swings,” Lyons said.

Cole Milam recorded three strikeouts in a one-inning relief effort for the Cougars.

SIUE will be back in action this weekend with a home Ohio Valley Conference weekend series against Eastern Illinois. Games are set for 6 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Simmons Baseball Complex.

