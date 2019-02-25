COLLEGE BASEBALL: Cougars collect first win of the year

Brock Weimer

SIUE baseball collected its first win of the season Sunday, taking game two of a doubleheader on the road at Louisiana-Monroe 12-4. ULM won the opener 12-3.

The Cougars are 1-4 to start the season. ULM is 2-3.

“I am proud of how we came back out and played in the nightcap,” SIUE head coach Sean Lyons said. Jordan Ross had three hits and a pair of RBIs in game two. Jack Rigoni had two hits and a game-best four RBIs. Brock Weimer also had two hits and drove in a pair with a two-run home run, his first of the season.

The Cougars scored three times with two outs in the second inning and never looked back. Eric Giltz drove in a run in the inning and Rigoni plated two with a single down the right field line.

“After a not-so-great performance in the first game, we came back and jumped out with the three-spot in the second,” Lyons added.

Raul Elguezabal drove home Weimer with a single in the fourth and SIUE led 4-2 after four innings. Rigoni added two RBIs in the seventh and the Cougars led 6-3 after seven innings.

SIUE’s offense blew it wide open with a six-run ninth inning to seal the victory. Ross and Dustin Woodock each picked up two-run singles in the inning and Weimer followed with the two-run blast to left field.

“It was nice to get the insurance runs and the big hits in the ninth inning,” Lyons said.

The homer was the 24th of Weimer’s career, tying him for No. 6 on the career list at SIUE.

“Weimer had a couple of big hits,” Lyons said. “He had the big home run, but he hit the ball on the screws a couple of times.”

The Cougars finished with a season-high 12 hits on the afternoon.

“We were able to string some hits together,” Lyons said. “And we were able to come up with the big hit in game two.”

Chris Robinson allowed a run in three innings of relief to earn the win. He struck out two. Cole Milam worked the final two innings, allowing a run, to earn his first save.

Cameron Prayer started and worked four innings in his second start of the year. He allowed two runs on just one hit and struck out seven.

“Cam was really sharp in his first three innings,” Lyons said of his starter. “He hit a rough patch and he was able to get through it, but the pitch count piled up at that point.”

Louisiana-Monroe scored 12 times on 13 hits in game one. The Warhawks scored four times with two outs in the third inning after a fly ball was lost in the sun.

“It was an ugly game defensively,” Lyons said of game two. “We were unable to make some plays that may have gotten us out of an inning, but instead allowed (ULM) to extend some innings.”

ULM added three runs in the seventh and four more in the eighth inning.

“We didn’t finish strong in that first game,” Lyons said.

Peyton Cordova-Smith led SIUE with three hits in game one. Weimer had two hits and an RBI. Justin Perkins and Woodcock added the other RBIs.

SIUE starter Collin Baumgartner allowed five runs in five innings in the loss. He fell to 0-2.

