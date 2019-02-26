COLLEGE BASEBALL: Cougars drop series finale at Louisiana-Monroe

Peyton Cordova-Smith

SIUE baseball dropped the final game of a three-game series 4-1 Monday at Louisiana-Monroe.

The Cougars dipped to 1-5 for the season. ULM improved to 3-3.

“It was a well-pitched game on both sides,” SIUE head coach Sean Lyons said. “The pace was good.”

The Warhawks took a 1-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the first inning before the Cougars evened the score with their lone run in the fifth inning.

Peyton Cordova-Smith opened the inning with a walk. Eric Giltz singled with one out and Jack Rigoni singled with two outs to drive home Cordova-Smith.

ULM chased SIUE starter David Llorens with a three-run sixth inning. Llorens fell to 0-2 with the loss. He allowed four runs, three earned, in 5 2/3 innings.

“David was in and out of trouble,” Lyons added. “He did a nice job for almost six innings and (ULM) was able to tack on some runs in the sixth.”

The Cougars managed just four hits against ULM starter Kayleb Sanderson (1-0) and two relievers. Sanderson allowed just the run on four hits in seven innings. He struck out seven.

Rigoni finished 2 for 4 with the RBI.

“Jack had a solid weekend for us again,” Lyons added. “We’re pleased with what he is doing at the plate.”

Colin Gordon was 2 for 3 for Louisiana-Monroe.

SIUE returns to open the home season with a four-game weekend series against UIC beginning Friday.

“We would have liked to have come home with another win or two, but we always look forward to playing at home,” Lyons said. “We’ll look to get things going in the final weekend before conference play begins.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter