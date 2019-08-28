COLLEGE BASEBALL: Cougars to host open tryouts

BananaStock Getty Images/BananaStock RF
SIUE baseball will hold walk-on tryouts at 6 p.m. Sept. 5. Tryouts are open only to students enrolled full time at SIUE (at least 12 hours) and will take place at Simmons Baseball Complex. Students must meet NCAA eligibility standards to participate in the tryout.
Students are required to have the following forms completed prior to the tryout:
Physical within the past six months
- Health history form
- Liability waiver
- Sickle cell waiver
- Tryout request forms
For more information and to obtain the appropriate forms, contact SIUE baseball assistant coach Brandon Scott at bransco@siue.edu or call the baseball office at (618) 650-2032.