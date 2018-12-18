COLLEGE BASEBALL: Flying like a Hawk

× Expand Submitted photo Granite City senior Brennan Haddix has announced that he will play baseball at Quincy University in the 2020 season. Haddix is flanked by his parents, Chris Harrison, Jake DePew, Granite City baseball coach Scott Smallie and Granite City athletic director John Moad.

Brennan Haddix has figured out his college plans.

The Granite City senior announced on Tuesday that he will play college baseball at Quincy University, an NCAA Division II school, in the 2020 season.

Haddix will join a Quincy program that has been successful the last several years. Last spring, the Hawks finished 41-18, captured their second straight Great Lakes Valley Conference title and competed in the NCAA tournament for the fourth straight year.

Haddix enjoyed his best season with the Granite City baseball team last spring, hitting .341 with 19 RBIs and going 3-3 with 3.97 earned run average on the mound.