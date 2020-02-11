COLLEGE BASEBALL: GCHS' Barnes headed to IC

× Expand Submitted photo Granite City senior Jonas Barnes (front row, right) has recently announced that he will be playing baseball at Illinois College next year. He is flanked by his mother and his coaches.

Granite City senior Jonas Barnes has recently announced that he will continue his baseball career at Illinois College, an NCAA Division III in Jacksonville.

The Blueboys finished 18-18 last year and 18-17 the year before. IC will start its 2020 season on Feb. 25 against MacMurray College. The team is coached by Jacob Waddle.

Barnes has played with the Granite City baseball program the last three years. He enjoyed his best season last year, hitting .340 with two home runs and 19 RBIs and getting a save on the mound.

Barnes joined the varsity when he was a sophomore.