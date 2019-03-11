COLLEGE BASEBALL: Golden Eagles win series with doubleheader sweep

× Expand Peyton Cordova-Smith

Tennessee Tech swept an Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader from SIUE baseball Sunday to complete a series win. The Golden Eagles won 12-6 in the opener and 7-6 in seven innings in the later game.

The Cougars fell to 4-7 overall and 1-2 on OVC play. Tennessee Tech is 9-5 overall and 2-1 in league play.

“The story of the whole weekend is that we gave away too many free passes,” SIUE head coach Sean Lyons said. “Too many free passes and you find yourself behind the eight ball.”

SIUE pitchers walked or hit 10 batters in both games of the doubleheader.

In the opener, Tennessee Tech’s Jason Hinchman and John Dyer each collected five RBIs en route to a 12-6 win. Hinchman was 4 for 5 with a pair of home runs. Dyer was 2 for 3 with a home run and a double.

Raul Elguezabal was 1 for 4 with a home run and 3 RBIs in the opener. Peyton Cordova-Smith was 3 for 4 with an RBI and 2 runs scored.

After the Cougars took a 3-0 lead in the second, the Golden Eagles answered in the bottom of the inning, tying the game with three runs. TTU added three runs in the third to go up 6-3.

SIUE scored single runs in the fourth and the fifth innings to cut the lead back to 6-5, but Tennessee Tech scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth and tacked on four in the bottom of the seventh.

“The guys kept chipping away and we got it to 6-5, but we were unable to capitalize on the momentum and gave it right back (in the bottom of the fifth),” Lyons said. “The in the seventh it became a game that was out of reach.”

SIUE freshman starter Cameron Prayer (0-1) allowed six runs on three hits in just two innings. He walked four. Ryan Byrd worked four innings allowing two runs. He walked two. Adam Drewry allowed four runs in two innings.

The two teams traded blows in game two with the Cougars striking first. SIUE scored three times in the second inning to go up 3-0.

The Golden Eagles added a run in the second and four in the third to go up 5-3, before SIUE regained the lead with a run in the fourth and two in the top of the sixth.

TTU scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to go up 7-6. The Cougars put runners at second and third in the seventh, but left both runners on, coming up just short.

Brady Bunten was 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly and a 2-run home run, his second in the series, in the loss. Bunten was 4-9 in the series with two homers and five RBIs.

“It took him some time,” Lyons said of Bunten. “He is starting to get more comfortable in his at-bats.”

Dustin Woodcock and Peyton Cordova-Smith each had two hits for the Cougars.

Starter David Llorens allowed five runs, three earned, on four hits in two innings. Chris Robinson, Cole Milam and Tyler Hutchinson each pitched an inning of scoreless relief.

Braydon Bone allowed two runs and walked two in an inning of work. He took the loss to fall to 0-1.

The Cougars are scheduled to play a pair of midweek games, at Kentucky Tuesday and at home against Illinois State Wednesday. SIUE will return to OVC play with a home series next weekend against Southeast Missouri.

“There is no better way to get better than to play games,” Lyons said. “It will be a fun few days of baseball and we’ll get better before we play SEMO next week.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter