COLLEGE BASEBALL: Heading to the Big Easy

Alton senior Caleb Noble announced on Feb. 7 that he will continue his baseball career at Loyola University New Orleans, an National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school in New Orleans, La.

Noble will join a team that finished 21-33 last year and is coached by Doug Faust. The Wolf Pack headed into this week with a 7-2 mark. 

Noble will be playing in his fourth year with the Alton baseball program. Last year, he hit. 246 with 9 RBIs, 15 hits and 9 runs scored.