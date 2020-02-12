COLLEGE BASEBALL: Heading to the Big Easy

× Expand Submitted photo Alton senior Caleb Noble (front row, middle) recently announced that he will continue his baseball career at Loyola University in New Orleans next year. Noble is flanked by his family members.

Alton senior Caleb Noble announced on Feb. 7 that he will continue his baseball career at Loyola University New Orleans, an National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school in New Orleans, La.

Noble will join a team that finished 21-33 last year and is coached by Doug Faust. The Wolf Pack headed into this week with a 7-2 mark.

Noble will be playing in his fourth year with the Alton baseball program. Last year, he hit. 246 with 9 RBIs, 15 hits and 9 runs scored.