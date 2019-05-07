COLLEGE BASEBALL: Kenny Serwa earns OVC award

Serwa

SIUE pitcher Kenny Serwa has been named the Ohio Valley Conference baseball Pitcher of the Week following a dominating performance Saturday against Eastern Illinois.

The junior from Chicago fired his second career complete game, leading SIUE to a 3-1 win over Eastern Illinois in the second game of a three-game OVC series.

Serwa struck out a season-high seven hitters while limiting the Panthers to the run on eight hits. Eastern Illinois came into the game with the second-best batting average among OVC teams. He finished the complete game by starting a 1-6-3 double play.

It is the second career Pitcher of the Week award for Serwa, who also earned recognition following a complete game last season.

SIUE baseball travels to Jacksonville State for a weekend OVC series beginning Friday in Jacksonville, Ala.

