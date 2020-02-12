COLLEGE BASEBALL: McKendree-bound Warrior

× Expand Submitted photo Granite City senior Bennett Smallie announced that he will continue his baseball career at McKendree University next year. Pictured (front row, left to right) mother Debbie Smallie, Bennett Smallie, father and Granite City baseball coach Scott Smallie (back row) GCHS assistant baseball coach Jeff Ridenour, GCHS assistant baseball coach Brandon Robinson and Granite City athletics director John Moad.

Granite City senior Bennett Smallie announced on Wednesday that he will continue his baseball career at McKendree University, an NCAA Division II school in Lebanon.

Smallie will join a McKendree program that finished with 11 wins in each of the last two seasons. The Bearcats, who haven't had a winning season since 2010, are coached by Andrew Stepp, who was hired to take over the program in June 2019. McKendree starts its 2020 season on Feb. 14 against Missouri Southern at Joplin, Mo.

Smallie will be playing in his fourth season with the GCHS baseball team this spring. His father, Scott, is the head coach.

Smallie hit .248 with a home run and 15 RBIs last spring. When he was a sophomore, he batted .300 and drove in 12 runs to earn him third-team all-Southwestern Conference utility honors.

Smallie also played four years with the Warriors’ boys golf team. He was a sectional qualifier in his junior and senior seasons. He also was a member of the school's boys swimming team.