COLLEGE BASEBALL: Miller shines at Lindenwood

Granite City graduate and Lindenwood senior D.J. Miller earned all-conference honors from the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association and honorable mention recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Former Granite City baseball standout D.J. Miller wrapped up his two-year career with the Lindenwood University baseball team with a pair of awards.

Miller was selected first-team outfielder by the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Associations and earned an all-Central Region honorable mention award by the National College Baseball Writers Association.

Miller finished his senior season at the St. Charles, Mo., school with a .374 batting average, 48 RBIs, 46 runs, four triples and six home runs. He also had a .578 slugging percentage and a .436 on-base percentage in 50 starts.

Miller, a 2015 GCHS graduate, transferred to Lindenwood in 2017 after playing two years at the University of Mississippi. In his two seasons with the Lions, Miller hit .341 with 12 homers, 86 RBIs, 27 doubles and five triples in 101 games played.

Miller was the only Lindenwood player on the all-NCBWA Central Region team. He was one of nine Lions named on the all-MIAA team.