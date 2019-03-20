COLLEGE BASEBALL: Salukis score late, knock off Cougars

× Expand Brian Chandler

Single runs in the sixth and the seventh innings led SIU Carbondale to a 7-6 come-from-behind win over SIUE baseball Tuesday at Itchy Jones Stadium.

The Cougars, who had won two straight, dropped to 6-11 overall. SIU Carbondale snapped a three-game losing streak in improving to 11-8 overall.

Dustin Woodcock got the Cougars on the board with his first home run of the year, a two-out solo shot to right field.

The Salukis answered with two runs in the first and another in the second inning to lead 3-1.

“Early on (SIUC) took advantage of some free bases,” SIUE head coach Sean Lyons said. “(Brian) Chandler struggled a little with his command.”

Chandler, making just his second start, last just 2 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs on three hits and walked four.

The Cougars added two-out runs in the fourth and fifth innings to tie the game at 3-3. Raul Elguezabal was hit by a pitch with one out in the fourth and scored when Aaron Goecks lined a two-out triple down the right field line. Eric Giltz reached on an error and advanced all the way to third on the play with two outs in the fifth before Woodcock doubled to drive him home.

The Salukis answered again in the bottom of the fifth. J.T. Weber picked up an RBI-double to give the Salukis the 4-3 lead. Weber advanced to third on a groundout. He scored on a bunt single to make it 5-3.

SIUE then struck for three runs in the sixth. After Elguezabal was hit by a pitch to open the inning, Justin Perkins hammered a two-run homer to center to tie the game 5-5. A squeeze bunt by Jordan Ross brought home Goecks to give SIUE a 6-5 lead.

“The guys did a nice job of fighting back and eventually regaining the lead,” Lyons said.

Jack Rigoni, Woodcock and Goetz all finished with two hits for the Cougars. Woodcock was 2 for 5 with the home run, two RBIs and a run.

“It was good to see ‘Woody’ get going and barrel some balls,” Lyons said. “It’s hard to hit home runs here. Both Woodcock and Perkins really cranked their home runs.”

Goecks was 2-4 with the RBI-triple and a run.

“He’s taking advantage of his opportunities,” Lyons said of Goecks. “It’s good to see him get things going into the weekend.”

Adam Drewry allowed the late runs from Carbondale and fell to 1-2 with the loss.

Weber and Nikola Vasic each had two hits in the win for the Salukis. SIU Carbondale’s bullpen trio of Justin Yeager, Sam Grace and Trey McDaniel combined for four shutout innings. Yeager worked two innings, striking out two, for the win. McDaniel worked the ninth and allowed a pair of hits before retiring the side to earn his sixth save of the year.

The Cougars hit the road to Nashville, Tenn., for a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series beginning Friday.

