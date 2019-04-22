COLLEGE BASEBALL: SIUE, UT Martin split doubleheader

× Expand Alana Cobb-Adams

SIUE and UT Martin settled for an doubleheader split Saturday in Ohio Valley Conference softball action Saturday at Cougar Field.

SIUE took the opener 4-1, while UT Martin collected an 8-6 win in the nightcap. SIUE is now 13-20 overall and 5-7 in the OVC. UT Martin finished the day 8-8 in OVC and 26-21 overall.

Bianca Vozenilek took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of game one. Emily Ingles tossed the final two innings for her first save of the season.

“We came out and battled and had a great first inning,” SIUE interim head coach Jessica Jones said. “That’s been one of our biggest issues is that first inning getting the game started. Bianca came out and did her job. The team fired back with some offense, and we controlled that game.”

The Cougars opened the scoring in the first inning as pinch runner Janie Smith scored off a misplayed ball in right field by Aalia Bivens off the bat of SIUE second baseman Bailley Concatto.

SIUE added two more in the second inning on another outfield error by UT Martin. Alana Cobb-Adams, who was 3 for 3 in game one with two triples, scored, as did Reagan Curtis.

Cobb-Adams would triple and score on a base hit by Curtis in the fourth.

In game two, UT Martin took a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Paige Clark.

SIUE stormed back for four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Conner Cutright started the rally with a single on the infield. UT Martin had two errors in the inning, but RBIs by Curtis, Zoe Schafer and Sammie Ofoia gave the Cougars a 5-5 tie.

“We battled back from an offensive standpoint,” Jones said.

Alli Fulcher, who had five RBIs in game two, provided the winning blow, a three-run homer in the seventh.

Curtis would pull the Cougars within two runs when she tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh.

Lexi Ray earned the win in relief for the Skyhawks while starter Erin Gallagher had the save after re-entering the game in the bottom of the seventh. Ingles took the loss for the Cougars.

“We didn’t get any breaks today, but we didn’t make our own breaks either,” Jones added.

SIUE now has six games set for next week beginning with a makeup OVC doubleheader Wednesday at Morehead State. The Cougars return home Friday and Sunday with OVC doubleheaders against Tennessee State and Belmont, respectively.

“These games are going to be the decision factor with the rest of our season,” Jones said.

