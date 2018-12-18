COLLEGE BASEBALL: Stormtrooper

by

Granite City senior Austin Bonvicino plans to continue his baseball career at Southwestern Illinois College next year.

Bonvicino announced that he will play for the Belleville junior college on Monday. He will play for a SWIC team that is coached by Monty Aldrich. The Blue Storm finished 27-21 last spring.

Bonvicino is already enjoying an outstanding baseball career at GCHS, earning three all-Southwestern Conference awards and batting over .300 three times. Last year, he was voted first-team outfielder after hitting .333 with three home runs and 13 RBIs. He earned third-team outfielder honors in his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Bonvicino joined the baseball team in his freshman year, when he was the Warriors' leading hitter with a .311 average. 