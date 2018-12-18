COLLEGE BASEBALL: Stormtrooper

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Granite City senior Austin Bonvicino recently announced that he will play college baseball at Southwestern Illinois College in the 2020 season. Pictured are (front row, left to right) mother Michelle Bonvicino, Austin Bonvicino and father Mike Bonvicino (back row) SWIC coach Monty Aldrich, Granite City principal Daren DePew and GCHS baseball coach Scott Smallie.

Granite City senior Austin Bonvicino plans to continue his baseball career at Southwestern Illinois College next year.

Bonvicino announced that he will play for the Belleville junior college on Monday. He will play for a SWIC team that is coached by Monty Aldrich. The Blue Storm finished 27-21 last spring.

Bonvicino is already enjoying an outstanding baseball career at GCHS, earning three all-Southwestern Conference awards and batting over .300 three times. Last year, he was voted first-team outfielder after hitting .333 with three home runs and 13 RBIs. He earned third-team outfielder honors in his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Bonvicino joined the baseball team in his freshman year, when he was the Warriors' leading hitter with a .311 average.