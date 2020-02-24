COLLEGE BASEBALL: UT Arlington scores late run to down Cougars

× Expand David Llorens

UT Arlington scored a run in the bottom of the eighth, snapping a 2-2 tie, and held on to defeat SIUE baseball 3-2 Sunday.

The Cougars moved to 4-3, while UTA improved to 4-2.

"It was a good game all around," SIUE head coach Sean Lyons said.

The Mavericks took a 2-0 lead in the first with back-to-back one-out home runs on consecutive pitches to Andrew Keefer and Andrew Miller.

"It was two pitches in the first inning that got us," Lyons said. "After that point, David (Llorens) went on cruise control. He pitched extremely well."

The Cougars answered in the top of the eighth inning when Brady Bunten doubled and Tyler Bastunas singled to drive home the game-tying runs.

"Our approach was good," Lyons said. "We had a sense that we were going to get something going."

The Mavericks used a double, a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly for the winning run in the bottom of the eighth. Keefer drove home the winner for UTA. He finished the game 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

Ryan Swanson (0-2) allowed the run in an inning of work and took the loss.

SIUE outhit UT Arlington 6-5. Josh Ohl was 2 for 4 to lead the Cougars. Aaron Goecks was 1 for 2 with a double and a run scored.

"We saw some good things out the offense," Lyons said. "We aren't satisfied with going 1-3 this weekend. We feel like the opportunity was there to 2-2 or even 3-1 with a break here or there."

The Cougars will stay on the road when they travel to play a three-game series Friday to Sunday at Central Arkansas.

