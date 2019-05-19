COLLEGE BASEBALL: Racers collect comeback win

× Expand Brock Weimer

Murray State scored seven runs in the ninth inning Friday to score a come-from-behind 7-4 win over SIUE in the second game of a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series at Simmons Baseball Complex.

SIUE fell to 10-19 in the OVC; the Cougars are 18-32 overall. Murray State improved to 23-27 overall and 16-13 in OVC play.

The Cougars carried a 4-0 lead into the ninth before the Racers mounted their comeback. Murray State used three hits and the help of four walks and two hit batters to take control.

Kenny Serwa started and worked into the ninth for SIUE. In eight innings, he allowed three runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out five.

Cole Milam, Braydon Bone and Cameron Prayer each worked 1/3 of an inning. Milam allowed a pair of runs and fell to 1-4 with the loss.

"It's really tough," SIUE head coach Sean Lyons said. "Kenny Serwa couldn't have done any more. We couldn't done out of the bullpen."

SIUE had taken the 4-0 lead with a 4-run seventh inning. Brendan Ryan scored on a fielder's choice for the Cougars' first run before Brock Weimer blasted his 12th home run of the year, a three-run shot to center, to put SIUE up 4-0.

Murray State reliever Joe Ivery worked three innings and earned the win to improve to 6-1. Braydon Cook worked a scoreless ninth inning to earn his fifth save of the year.