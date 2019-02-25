COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Belmont upends SIUE

Jay'nee Alston was a single point shy of her season and career high of 18 points. Alston recorded three three-pointers and shot 7 of 10 from the field.

Belmont connected on 53 percent of its overall shots and hit 10 three-pointers Saturday in a 87-54 victory over SIUE women’s basketball at the Curb Event Center.

SIUE, 12-15 overall and 7-9 in the Ohio Valley Conference, was led by a 17-point effort from Jay’nee Alston. She was a single point shy of her season and career high of 18 points. Alston recorded three three-pointers and shot 7 of 10 from the field.

“Jay’nee shot the ball well tonight,” SIUE head coach Paula Buscher said. “She was taking advantage of the open looks she got. We just need a few more to step up.”

Belmont, 22-5 overall and 15-1 in the OVC, shot just 1 of 13 from three-point range in the first half and led 34-23 at the break. After Belmont scored 19 three-pointers in their game Thursday against Eastern Illinois, the Cougars knew the second half had a chance to be different.

Five players would score three-pointers for Belmont, including four from Darby Maggard, who led all scorers with 22 points. Belmont shot 9 of 15 from three-point range in the third and fourth quarters.

“Give credit, Belmont is good team and does a good job of passing the ball,” Buscher added.

SIUE shot 22 of 63 from the field (34.9 percent) while Belmont finished 32 of 60 (53.3 percent) from the field with 18 assists.

