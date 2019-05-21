COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Bleeding blue

× Expand Submitted photo Alton senior Jayla Fox (front row, center) recently announced that she will play for the Southwestern Illinois College next year. Joining Fox are her parents, SWIC coaches Demetrius Zambrencia and Mary Peterson and Alton coach Tammy Talbert.

Alton senior Jayla Fox recently announced that she will continue her basketball career at Southwestern Illinois College next year.

Fox will join the Belleville junior college program that finished 9-21 last winter, its fifth consecutive losing season. The Blue Storm are coached by Demetrius Zambrencia and Mary Peterson.

Fox played with the Alton varsity for two years. Last winter, she was among the Redbirds' leaders in assists (32) and steals (28) and earned the team's 110 Percent award at the Gallatin Players of the Year banquet in March.