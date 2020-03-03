COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Catching the freshman fever

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Alton High graduate and Valparaiso freshman Donovan Clay goes for a jumper against SIUE in a game earlier in the season. Clay was named to the Missouri Valley Conference all-freshman team on Tuesday.

A day after he was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week, Alton High graduate and Valparaiso freshman Donovan Clay earned another award on Tuesday -- he was named to the MVC All-Freshman Team.

Clay is part of a team that includes D.J. Horne of Illinois State, Marcus Domask of Southern Illinois, Marquise Kennedy of Loyola and Jake LaRavia of Indiana State.

This winter, the 6-foot-7 Clay is averaging 9 points and 4.5 rebounds, has a team-high 30 blocked shots and played all 31 games for Valpo. He scored in double figures in 16 of those games.

After coming off the bench in the first two games of his career, Clay started the final 29 games of the regular season.

Besides the all-freshman team, the MVC also unveiled its all-conference, all-newcomer and all-defensive teams on Tuesday. Clay's teammate, sophomore Javon Freeman-Liberty, was named first-team all-conference and earned all-defensive honors.

Clay was named MVC Newcomer of the Week on Monday after turning in strong performances against Missouri State and Indiana State last week. He scored 22 against Missouri State and followed with 11 against Indiana State.

Clay and his Valpo team will play Evansville at 8:35 p.m. Thursday in a first-round game of the MVC tournament at Enterprise Center.