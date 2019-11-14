COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Collinsville’s Ray’Sean Taylor signs with SIUE

× Expand Ray'Sean Taylor

SIUE men’s basketball head coach Brian Barone has announced the addition of guard Ray’Sean Taylor (Collinsville) to the program. Taylor signed a national letter of intent to join the Cougars for the 2020-2021 season.

“To have someone of Ray’s caliber believe in our vision is very powerful,” Barone said. “I have said it before: when you believe in somebody and they believe in you, it allows for great things to happen. My belief in Ray is extremely high. With his commitment to us today, it shows that he believes in our vision for SIUE.”

Taylor, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 175-pound guard, was an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association third team All-State selection as a junior after averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. His 21.4 points per game ranked No. 13 in the St. Louis metro area. He helped to lead Collinsville to a 27-6 record in 2018-19.

Taylor chose SIUE over offers from Wright State, Milwaukee and Indiana State.

“I believe in the program, coach Barone and (athletic director) Tim Hall,” Taylor said. “I spoke to a lot of the current players and they love coach Barone. The coaches treated me and my family well. I feel like I can help this team.”

Taylor has been a member of the honor roll in each of his first three years at Collinsville. On the court, he was an All-Metro selection as a junior and is a two-time All-Southwestern Conference selection. In three years he already has scored 1,363 career points.

“Ray’Sean has been an incredible player and leader for Kahok basketball the last three years,” Collinsville head coach Darin Lee said. “On the floor, SIUE is getting a sensational scorer and ball-handler. Off the floor he has been an honor roll student every year. Coach Barone’s recruiting of Ray’Sean was professional and persistent. The official visit was organized and informative for Ray and his family. I look forward to watching the next four years of Cougar basketball.”

Taylor also has spent the past five seasons with the Gateway Basketball AAU program.

“Ray is an excellent young man,” Gateway head coach Deryl Cunningham said. “He is intelligent, respectful and has really excelled in the classroom and on the basketball court. His ability to finish at the basket is exceptional. He has a knack for scoring and shoots with range. SIUE is getting a leader. Credit to them their persistence and relationship outlasted a lot of top D1 schools that recruited Ray. They simply did a great job.”

Taylor said he looks forward to playing close to home.

“It will be fun to play in front of the same people I am playing in front of now for four more years,” he said. “I will get to be around my brothers and my family.”

Nakisha Mayes, Ray’Sean’s mother, believes in his decision.

“I am excited for him to play at the next level because that is what he has always wanted to do,” Mayes said. “I can continue to support him as I always have now that he is staying close to home. I am so proud of him. Coach Barone and his staff have done a heck of a job recruiting him. They have done such a good job of staying in touch. If I am not hearing from coach Barone, I am hearing from someone on staff. They have showed me that coming to SIUE was the best decision for Ray’Sean.”

Barone said it takes a special player to be successful playing close to home.

“When you get someone who is a local talent, they have to have the intangibles and the mental strength to want to be a part of something special,” Barone said. “I have been fortunate enough to be that local kid as a player at Texas A&M. I have coached local kids at Green Bay, at Indiana and at Illinois State. There are great rewards, but the maturity of those young men allowed them to have success. I view Ray’Sean Taylor as a person with those intangibles both on and off the court that will allow him to have success here at SIUE.”

Both Taylor and Barone agreed signing during the early period was important.

“It was the right time to make the decision and it helps me and my (Collinsville) teammates,” Taylor said. “I can focus on them and getting better with this team. We have big goals.”

“When you get someone early that you believe in and when you have a program going in the right direction as we do, to have Ray’Sean Taylor be a part of that this early is huge,” Barone said. “I can talk to him all year. He can see us all year and see where he is eventually going to be able to help us. While he is in high school, my goal is to push him to focus on this year’s team. He is the ultimate teammate. He is willing to give up himself and be supportive of those around him. And when he needs to he can take over a game and put the team on his shoulders.”

