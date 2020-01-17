COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Cougars’ late rally falls short against Tennessee Tech

× Expand Zeke Moore

SIUE made a bid to overturn a double-digit deficit in the second half Thursday, but Tennessee Tech had other ideas. The Golden Eagles fought off the Cougars 72-69 in an Ohio Valley Conference men's basketball game at the First Community Arena in the Vadalabene Center.

The Cougars, trailing 60-50 with eight minutes to play in their OVC home opener, knotted the game at 69-69 on Tyresse Willford's layup with 1:11 to play. However, the Golden Eagles scored the final three points on Tujante Williams' basket and Junior Clay's free throw in the closing 52 seconds for the narrow win.

"Williams made a big-time play and then we had a couple of blocked shots and a turnover near the end of the game," SIUE head coach Brian Barone said. "I'm going to rehash this game a few times, but the big thing is that we have to be better.

He added, "We have to have that finishing move."

Both Zeke Moore and Iziah James of the Cougars missed 3-point shots in the final seconds that would have forced an overtime.

"We had some options at the end of the game and I think Zeke was wide open on his shot," Barone said. "I'm also proud of the way Isiah played. He had great energy and did some really great things."

Moore's 16 points led SIUE, which fell to 4-14 overall and 1-4 in the OVC. Tennessee Tech, snapping an eight-game losing streak, also is 4-14 and 1-4.

"We have to do a better job of understanding the game and simplify things," Barone said. "One thing we have to understand is the other team works hard and wants to win, too."

The Cougars worked as hard as they could to amass a 37-28 halftime lead on the strength of a 14-3 binge the final 7 ½ minutes of the half. Cam Williams ignited the Cougars with 10 first-half points, including a pair of thunderous dunks. The first half featured seven lead changes the score was tied eight times. Williams finished the night with 12 points, joining Moore, Williford (13 points) and Shamar Wright (11 points) in double-figure scoring.

Williford also collected seven assists, while Williams snagged six rebounds.

SIUE increased its halftime lead to 39-28, but back came Tennessee Tech. The Golden Eagles used a 15-4 spurt to tie the see-saw game that featured 10 lead changes and was tied 11 times.

Once the Golden Eagles stretched their lead to 10 points in the second half, the Cougars countered with an eight-point burst and it was a fight to the finish.

"We are learning things and we are getting better," Barone said.

The Cougars continue their four-game homestand Saturday when they welcome Jacksonville State in a 3:30 tipoff. Then Southeast Missouri (Thursday, Jan. 23) and UT Martin (Saturday, Jan. 25) come calling to compete the home swing. After that, SIUE is at Austin Peay (Jan. 30) and Murray State (Feb. 1).

