COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Cougars steal triple overtime win

SIUE men’s basketball outlasted Southeast Missouri 87-86 in three overtimes Thursday at the Show Me Center.

The Cougars snapped a five-game losing streak and improved to 2-5 in Ohio Valley Conference play. SIUE is 6-13 overall. Southeast Missouri has now lost five straight. The Redhawks fell to 1-6 in the OVC and 6-14 overall.

It is the fourth overtime game this season for SIUE and the first overtime game the Cougars had won since defeating Southeast Missouri in an overtime game at Vadalabene Center in 2014.

Brandon Jackson recorded his second career double-double to lead four SIUE players in double figures. Jackson scored 18 points and hauled in a career-best 15 rebounds. The 15 boards are one shy of SIUE’s Division I record.

David McFarland scored a team-high 21 points. Tyresse Williford scored 18 and grabbed 9 rebounds. Cameron Williams scored 13 points and added six rebounds. He picked up two blocks, including on Southeast Missouri’s Isaiah Gable on the potential game-winning shot as time expired in the third overtime period.

“If I could have scripted it, I wouldn’t have written the ending any better because we got a stop to win the game,” SIUE head coach Jon Harris said. “Our defense really grew. This is a talented offensive team, but we got the stops we needed to get.”

As a team, SIUE pulled down 58 rebounds to set a new Division I-era school record. The Cougars outrebounded Southeast Missouri 58-51 and hauled in 21 offensive rebounds to score 20 second-chance points.

“We talk about our ‘war stats,’ and that’s made free throws, rebounds and turnovers,” Harris added. “We came in to this environment in three overtimes and won all three of those stats. That’s because these young men care and they grew up tonight.”

Ledarrius Brewer scored a game-high 24 points to lead Southeast Missouri. Gabe McGlothan turned his first career double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Sage Tolbert also scored 18 for the Redhawks.

SIUE remains on the road for a Saturday contest at UT Martin.

