COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Cougars stun Bruins in Nashville

SIUE opened 2020 with its biggest win of the NCAA Division I era, stunning Ohio Valley Conference favorite Belmont 79-69 to open conference play at Curb Event Center.

SIUE used a dominant second half to score its first win in nine tries all-time against Belmont. Belmont was 55-3 all-time at home in OVC play before Thursday's loss to the Cougars.

The Cougars are 1-0 in OVC play and 4-10 overall. Belmont fell to 9-5 and 0-1 in the OVC.

"That's a heck of a win and I'm excited as all get out," SIUE head coach Brian Barone said. "I am really proud of this team. We are a 'show-up every day' team. It doesn't always show in our execution, but it has really been showing up in how every day we come and we compete and we believe. They believed today. They believed in each other more than anything."

Belmont led 30-28 at half and pushed the lead to 37-31 with 17:53 to play in the second half.

"When you are executing a game plan, there is something about that that builds confidence," Barone said. "We came out in the second half and they believed. They thought the first half was effective. When Belmont went up six, our guys said, 'Uh uh, not tonight.'"

Zeke Moore hit consecutive three-pointers 30 seconds apart and Shamar Wright followed with a triple of his own at 16:04 to move SIUE in front 40-37. The Cougars never trailed the rest of the way out.

SIUE shot 57.7 percent (15-26) for the second half while building as much as a 14-point cushion. Belmont shaved the lead to four after a three-pointer by Nick Muszynski with 1:17 to play, but SIUE didn't relent. The Cougars connected on 6 of 10 free throw attempts down the stretch to outlast Belmont for the win.

The Cougars outrebounded the Bruins 46-35 and held a 20-14 edge on the boards in the second half.

Cam Williams collected his first career double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. He was one of five SIUE players in double figures. Moore led the way with 17 points, Tyresse Williford scored 14 points, Brandon Jackson scored 12 points and Kenyon Duling added 11 points.

"You work hard, you plan and you execute and when it comes to fruition on a day you gotta enjoy it," Barone added.

Muszynski led Belmont with 15 points. Adam Kunkel scored 12, Grayson Murphy added 11 points and 9 rebounds and Tyler Scanlon scored 10 points for Belmont.

SIUE continues its OVC season-opening road trip with a Saturday afternoon game at Tennessee State.

"Tennessee State is an extremely talented team," Barone said. "They have great size and they are versatile. We have to enjoy this tonight and we'll game plan and then we'll get up and execute starting tomorrow."

