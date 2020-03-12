COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Dancin' in Indy

For the first time in his college basketball career, Marcus Latham will be playing in the NCAA Division II basketball tournament.

Latham

The Alton High graduate helped the University of Indianapolis Greyhounds qualify for the national tournament for the first time since 2016. UIndy is hosting the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional and earned the top seed in the eight-team tournament, which starts on Saturday.

Latham and the Greyhounds will take on No. 8 Walsh in a first-round game at 5 p.m. The semifinals are scheduled for Sunday and the championship game is on Tuesday.

UIndy is hosting a regional tournament for the first time since 1997. The Greyhounds will enter the tournament with a 24-6 mark after going 19-10 last year. They lost to Truman State in the semifinals of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament over the weekend at SIUE.

Latham is a senior at UIndy. He transferred to the school in the 2018-19 season after playing two years at Parkland Community College, where he earned conference player of the year and all-region honors. This winter, he's the Greyhounds' second leading scorer at 13.4 points per game. He played all 30 games and started in two of them.

Last year, Latham played 28 games and averaged 11 points per contest for UIndy.

Latham graduated from Alton in 2016. He earned all-Southwestern Conference honors in his senior year.