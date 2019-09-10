COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Detae McMurray joins SIUE coaching staff

McMurray

Detae McMurray has joined head coach Brian Barone on the SIUE men’s basketball staff as a graduate assistant for player development.

McMurray played two seasons at Drake, appearing in 65 games, while making 56 starts. As a senior in 2017-18, he was third on the team at 10.0 points per game while adding 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. As a junior he averaged 9.1 points and 2.5 rebounds a game.

“I am thrilled to have Detae join our staff,” Barone said. “He comes from a basketball family and every coach he has played under highly recommends him as a person of high character. When I first met Detae, the main thing that stood out was his positive energy. It is great to have a person who played at a high level, but it is even better to have a person join your program who brings a valued intangible like positivity. It says a lot about the lineage he comes from. Detae has a bright future in this business.”

Prior to Drake, McMurray played at Southwestern Illinois Community College for two seasons, averaging 10.5 points and five assists per game.

The native of Alton graduated from Alton High School in 2014.

“The reason I am so excited to be at SIUE is because this is like a home away from home,” McMurray said. “The energy and passion that I heard in Coach Barone’s voice when I first spoke with him was outstanding. The vision he has for these young men is wonderful and I wanted to be a part of that.”

McMurray earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Drake in 2018.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter