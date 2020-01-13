COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Eastern Kentucky earns narrow win over SIUE

× Expand Tyresse Williford

SIUE men's basketball fell to its third consecutive Ohio Valley Conference defeat Saturday, dropping a 78-72 decision at Eastern Kentucky. The three conference losses have come by an average of six points.

"I am not a 'moral victory' kind of dude," SIUE head coach Brian Barone said. "The reality is that our guys are fighting. There is no give up on this team and there isn't going to be any give up with me."

SIUE is 1-3 in OVC play and 4-13 overall. EKU improved to 3-1 in the OVC and 6-12 overall.

The Cougars shot 50 percent (25-50) from the field, outrebounded the Colonels 34-32 and led by two at half, but couldn't sustain the charge.

"Unfortunately, we had some huge offensive rebounds we allowed late in the game," Barone said. "We were getting stops and we were executing and then we let in a tip dunk and an and-one."

EKU outrebounded SIUE 22-13 in the second half and connected on 20-24 free throws in the half and 27-35 in the game.

"We went zone a little bit more in the second half," Barone explained. "And Anselm (Uzuegbunem) and Mike (Adewunmi) were out with fouls so we had some smaller lineups."

Playing against an almost-constant press, SIUE turned the ball over 17 times, accounting for 16 EKU points. The Cougars were 16-25 (64 percent) at the free throw line for the game.

"I wish everyone could see how hard our guys are fighting and how far they have come and to give them the respect they have earned and they deserve because I believe in these guys so much," Barone added. "That being said, you have to knock down free throws and you have to make the layups. We need to make some shots under duress."

The Cougars collected 14 assists and saw four players score in double figures, led by Tyresse Williford, who scored a game-high 20 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Zeke Moore scored 17 points, and Cam Williams and Brandon Jackson each scored 10 points.

"What that shows is that you have a bunch of guys who are figuring out how to play together," Barone said.

EKU was led by Jomaru Brown, who scored 20 points. Michael Moreno and Lachlan Anderson each scored 14 points and Tre King added 12 for the Colonels, who return to Edwardsville for a game Feb. 8.

SIUE returns to First Community Arena for four straight games beginning Thursday with Tennessee Tech.

"When we go back home, we're going to re-introduce this team to our community because we haven't been there forever and I think they're going to really proud of them," Barone said. "Everyone in the locker room understands there is a bigger picture that we're fighting for every day. But you still have to produce. We have to go get the next one and then figure out the next one after that.

