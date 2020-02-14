COLLEGE BASKETBALL: EIU needs overtime to hold off Cougars

× Expand Mikayla Kinnard

Mikayla Kinnard scored a career-high 20 points for the Cougars, shooting 10 of 17 from the field with 4 assists and 4 steals. The Cougar freshman nearly added game hero to her resumé when her shot at the buzzer in regulation fell off the rim.

"I'm more proud of her taking it than anything," SIUE head coach Paula Buscher said.

Eastern Illinois, 15-9 overall and 9-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference, scored the first five points in overtime with Abby Wahl hitting a jumper 29 seconds into the period and Karle Pace adding a three-pointer with 3:21 left.

Kelsie Williams pulled SIUE to within three with a bucket after a media timeout, but EIU stretched its lead out again with another three-pointer from Pace.

"Give credit to Eastern Illinois. They knocked down shots," Buscher said.

Pace led all scorers with 21 points in the game. Wahl had 14 as the Panthers finished with five players in double figures.

The Cougars, now 3-21 overall, had three players in double figures. Allie Troeckler scored 13 while Mikia Keith collected 12 on four three-pointers.

"They had one message before we went out," Buscher said. "I just wrote three words on the board. It was the same word three times – work, work, work. Our team worked tonight.

"We haven't competed like this in a while."

Buscher also noted the play of Mikala Hall, who had 6 points and 2 assists in 14 minutes of action.

"I thought when Hall came in for us that was huge," Buscher said. "She came in, and I thought she played great."

SIUE continues this road trip Saturday with a 2 p.m. game at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo., against Southeast Missouri.

