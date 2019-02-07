COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Elochukwu Eze named Student-Athlete of the Week

Eze

SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week’s honoree is SIUE men’s basketball athlete Elochukwu Eze. The freshman from Enugu, Nigeria, is undeclared and carries a 3.4 grade-point average.

Eze had two standout performances for the Cougars last weekend in wins over Morehead State and Eastern Kentucky. He recorded three blocks in each game while playing outstanding defense against EKU’s Nick Mayo down the stretch to help seal SIUE’s double-overtime win.

The Cougars will be back in action as they travel to face Austin Peay today (Feb. 7) and Murray State on Saturday.

