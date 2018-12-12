COLLEGE BASKETBALL: ESPN3 to air men’s and women’s games

SIUE men’s and women’s basketball will be featured among an enhanced Ohio Valley Conference broadcast schedule announced Wednesday by the OVC.

The Cougars’ Feb. 16 doubleheader against UT Martin will be picked up as part of the league’s package on ESPN3. The men play at 2 p.m. and the women tip off at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be available to stream for free.

The entire release from the OVC follows:

Six Ohio Valley Conference basketball Conference games will be carried exclusively on ESPN3, the league office announced on Wednesday.

The schedule includes four men’s basketball games and two women’s basketball contests. Two of the dates will feature the same two schools playing each other in both men’s and women’s basketball on the same day.

The games are being produced by Tupelo Raycom, a Raycom Media company that brings together Tupelo-Honey (founded 1996) and WebStream Sports (2006). The company has produced the OVC Football Game of the Week the past six seasons.

The six games supplement the league’s previously announced 10-game linear television package and the 300-plus contests that will be streamed this year on ESPN+ (the multi-sport, direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service from The Walt Disney Company Direct-to-Consumer & International segment and ESPN).

“We are excited to use ESPN3 to help bring additional attention to our brand of basketball,” OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche said. “These games can allow fans who may not be familiar with ESPN+ to see more of our games.”

ESPN3 is ESPN’s live multi-screen sports network, a destination that delivers thousands of exclusive sports events annually. It is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the ESPN App. The network is available nationwide at no additional cost to fans who receive their high-speed internet connection or video subscription from an affiliated service provider. It is also available at no cost to U.S. college students and U.S.-based military personnel via computers, smartphones and tablets connected to on-campus educational and on-base military broadband and Wi-Fi networks.

Games aired on an ESPN network will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

OVC basketball games to air on ESPN3

Saturday, Jan. 19

UT Martin at Morehead State, 4:05 p.m. ET (Women)

UT Martin at Morehead State, 6:35 p.m. ET (Men)

Saturday, Jan. 26

Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri, 4:30 p.m. CT (Men)

Saturday, Feb. 9

Tennessee State at Eastern Kentucky, 7 p.m. ET (Men)

Saturday, Feb. 16

UT Martin at SIUE, 2 p.m. CT (Men)

UT Martin at SIUE, 4:30 p.m. CT (Women)

