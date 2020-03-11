COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Going dancin'

Kenny Berry will get a taste of March Madness.

The Granite City graduate helped the University of Missouri-St. Louis men's basketball team qualify for the NCAA Division II tournament. It's the program's third tournament bid and its first since 1988.

The Tritons qualified for the national tournament by getting at-large bid. They're the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Regional at Indianapolis, and will play sixth-seeded Southern Indiana at 11 a.m. Saturday. UMSL will enter tournament play with a 27-6 mark. The St. Louis school is coming off a runner-up finish in the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament at SIUE over the weekend, losing to Truman State in the finals. The Tritons beat Southern Indiana in the semifinals.

Berry, a redshirt junior, is playing in his second season at UMSL. This winter, he played in 30 games -- all of them as a reserve -- is averaging 4.2 points and 1.6 rebounds. He scored in double figures in three times, including a season-high 15 against Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras. He finished with three points against Truman State in the GLVC tournament finals.

A 2016 Granite City graduate, Berry had a successful prep career with the Warriors. He was named honorable mention all-state as a senior after averaging nearly 20 points per game. He also was a three-time all-Southwestern Conference selection.

Berry played two years at Rend Lake College before heading to UMSL in the 2018-19 season.