COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Granite City junior tabbed OVC’s Newcomer of the Week

SIUE junior Zeke Moore of Granite City has been selected as the Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball Newcomer of the Week Monday.

Moore paced SIUE on OVC-opening weekend in which SIUE scored an upset over conference favorite Belmont and averaged 77 points a game.

The junior transfer led SIUE with 17 points on 5-10 shooting against Belmont and hit back-to-back three-pointers to tie the score early in the second half (SIUE took the lead for good shortly thereafter). Moore sank three of four free throw attempts in the final 30 seconds to help seal the victory. He scored a game-high 22 points in SIUE’s narrow loss at Tennessee State. He was 6-11 from the field, 4-7 from three-point range and 6-7 at the free throw line.

The award is the first weekly award for SIUE this season.

The Cougars, 1-1 in OVC play, continue on the road for games at Morehead State on Thursday and Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

