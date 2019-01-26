COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Granite City native joins SIUE roster

Zeke Moore

SIUE men's basketball head coach Jon Harris has announced the addition of transfer Zeke Moore to the Cougars' roster.

Moore comes to SIUE from Tulsa and will become eligible to compete in the spring semester of 2020.

"Zeke Moore will be a great addition to our program," Harris said. "He's a high-character kid and gives us another local talent that our fans can be excited about."

Moore, a 6-foot, 7-inch, 200-pound shooting guard, appeared in 14 games, while making 4 starts this season for the Golden Hurricane. He scored a career-best 11 points against New Orleans in December.

The native of Granite City began his college career at Saint Louis in 2016-17, where he became the first freshman to lead the Billikens in three-pointers made (80) and three-point percentage (.390) since the Billikens joined the Atlantic 10 in 2005.

"He brings versatility and a high skill level to the court," Harris said. "He has a strong understanding of the game and can play with or without the ball in his hands. He's at his best knocking down perimeter shots, but he can facilitate as well. We look forward to hitting the ground running with him."

Moore attended Riverview Gardens in St. Louis where he played for his father, Gerard Moore. He helped the Rams win their first district title since 1998. As a senior, he ranked among the St. Louis area leading scorers with 21.1 points per game and dished out 4.4 assists per game. Moore averaged 2.9 three-point field goals per contest, which ranked in the top 10 in the St. Louis metro area. As a junior, he averaged 27.6 points per game.

He was a two-time Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 first-team All-State pick and a second team All-Metro selection by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

