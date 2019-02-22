COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Kinchen, Jackson score 22 to lead SIUE past Tennessee State

× Expand Daniel Kinchen hit a last-second three-pointer that won the game for his team.

Daniel Kinchen’s three-pointer with less than a second to play Thursday vaulted SIUE to an 85-84 win at Tennessee State.

With the Cougars trailing 84-82 and 7 seconds left, Tyresse Williford brought the ball up the floor, with Kinchen trailing. Williford drove into the free throw line, before passing back to Kinchen for the game-winner.

The win was the first-ever for SIUE at Tennessee State and moved the Cougars to 5-10 in Ohio Valley Conference play. SIUE is tied with four other teams for the final two spots in the OVC Tournament. The Cougars are 9-18 overall.

“I told the guys before the game we had to find a way,” SIUE head coach Jon Harris said. “This is a good basketball team and it is time for us to step up and realize what we’re capable of doing and do it.”

Tennessee State is 8-19 overall. The Tigers also are tied at 5-10.

The Tigers nearly pulled off a monumental comeback. The Cougars led by as many as 17 points in the first half and had a 47-33 lead at halftime. SIUE pushed its lead to as many as 15 in the second half, but TSU refused to go away.

The Tigers used a 9-0 run early in the second half to trim the Cougars lead from 51-36 to 51-45 with 16:43 to play. Tennessee State earned tied the score with 3:09 to play on a dunk by Emmanuel Egbuta.

Armani Chaney’s three-pointer gave the Tigers their first lead at 81-80. Tripp Davis made it 82-80 with a free throw with 51 seconds to play.

Brandon Jackson tied the game at 82 with two free throws with 28 seconds left. Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey gave TSU the lead, 84-82, with two free throws with just seven seconds to play.

“They rallied in the second half,” Harris said. “The difference was when they made a run, we responded. We showed great resolve mentally. Our guys never really got rattled and that’s why we got out of here with a win.”

Kinchen finished with a season-high 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting. He 4 for 5 from three-point range and connected on all four free throw attempts.

“Dan did some really good things,” Harris said. “He was a senior for us tonight. This is not an easy place to play. It’s a great atmosphere. He did a hell of a job.”

Jackson matched Kinchen with 22 points. He was 8 for 15 shooting and 6 for 6 at the free throw line. Cameron Williams added 12 points. David McFarland scored 9 points, which moved him into the SIUE’s top 50 in career scoring. He has 623 points and is no. 49 all-time in scoring.

Fitzpatrick-Dorsey led Tennessee State with 23 points. Stokley Chaffee Jr. kicked in a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

SIUE stays in Nashville for a Saturday evening game at first-place Belmont.

“This will give us some momentum,” Harris added. “We battled through some adversity and we’ll be ready to go on Saturday.”

