COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Kinnard named OVC Freshman of the Week

Kinnard

After a pair of double-digit scoring performances this past week, SIUE's Mikayla Kinnard has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week.

Kinnard posted 17 points Saturday against Jacksonville State, her best offensive performance of the season in First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center. She was two points shy of her season high of 19 points at Georgia State.

The 5-foot, 11-inch forward from Louisville, Ky., added 10 points in Thursday's game against Tennessee Tech. She now has eight games scoring in double digits.

For the week, Kinnard shot 12 of 24 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

SIUE women's basketball continues this homestand with a 5:30 p.m. contest Thursday against Southeast Missouri and Saturday at 1 p.m. against UT Martin.

