COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Kinnard tabbed OVC Freshman of the Week

Mikayla Kinnard

Coming off the biggest offensive performance of her collegiate career, Mikayla Kinnard has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week.

A 5-foot, 11-inch freshman from Louisville, Ky., Kinnard scored 24 points Saturday against Murray State.

For the week, she shot 42.9 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free throw line while averaging 16.0 points per game for the Cougars. She also dished out six assists.

SIUE women's basketball closes out the regular season this week with a pair of games. The Cougars travel to UT Martin for a 5:30 p.m. contest Thursday, followed by a home contest at First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center Saturday against Eastern Illinois. The 4:30 p.m. contest is Senior Day for the Cougars.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter