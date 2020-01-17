COLLEGE BASKETBALL: League-leading Tennessee Tech defeats Cougars

× Expand Mikia Keith

Tennessee Tech used a scoring spree in the second quarter to post a 65-50 win over the SIUE Cougars in First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center.

"They are a solid, well-coached team and they do a lot of things the right way," SIUE head coach Paula Buscher said.

While Tennessee Tech won its eighth consecutive game and improved to 12-4, including 5-0 in the OVC, SIUE dropped to 3-13 and 1-4. It was the Cougars' league home opener and the Golden Eagles' first win at SIUE since 2013.

"We battled against them," Buscher said. "But we had that one five-minute segment in the first half that kicked us in the pants."

The Cougars led 24-20 midway through the second quarter, then the Golden Eagles took control. They outscored SIUE 20-2 – featuring an 11-0 run – the remainder of the half for a 40-26 advantage. SIUE could get no closer than nine points the rest of the way.

"We have these little lapses in games, and it's a combination of things," Buscher said. "Sometimes we shoot too quickly and other times we don't step up and defend the way we should."

Mikia Keith scored 12 points to lead the Cougars. Mikayla Kinnard pitched in 10 points and Zaria Whitlock contributed 11 rebounds and six points. Whitlock snared seven offensive rebounds.

"Zaria played really well for us," Buscher said. "She was resilient."

"I think it was the best game I've played this season,” Whitlock added. “My teammates gave me the ball, and we stayed focused."

Kesha Brady of Tennessee Tech led all scorers with 28 points, including some sizzling shooting. She made 10 of 16 shots, including 4 of 8 from three-point range.

"She has a lot of ability, and she's not a one-dimensional player," Buscher said of Brady. Her teammate, Anacia Wilkinson, logged a game-best 15 rebounds.

SIUE made 20 of 60 shots, was 4 of 12 from 3-point land and sank 6 of 16 free throws. Both teams had 43 rebounds. Tennessee Tech made 21 of 58 shots, with 7 of 19 coming from beyond the arc. The Golden Eagles converted 16 of 23 foul shots.

The Cougars remain at home Saturday when they entertain Jacksonville State at 1 p.m. The home swing continues next week when Southeast Missouri (Thursday, Jan. 23) and UT Martin (Saturday, Jan. 25) come calling. The Cougars then go to Austin Peay (Jan. 30) and Murray State (Feb. 1).

"It will be another battle Saturday, but we will stay positive," Buscher said.

