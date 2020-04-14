COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Logging into the next level

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Alton senior Ky'Lun Rivers will continue his basketball career at Lincoln Land Community College next year.

Alton senior Ky'Lun Rivers has recently announced that he will continue his basketball career at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield.

Rivers will join a team that won just four games last year. The Loggers are coached by Chuck Shanklin.

"First of all, I would like to thank God cause without you none of this is possible," Rivers said in his Twitter account. "I also want to thank all of the coaches that took time out to recruit me. Next I would like to thank Alton High my coaches and teammates and community of Alton for supporting me these past four years and believing in me. It's been a great ride."

Rivers turned in a strong senior season that included his first all-Southwestern Conference award. He earned third-team honors after averaging 11.6 points per game. Rivers scored in double figures 16 times, including a career-best 32-point effort against Confluence Academy on Jan. 6.