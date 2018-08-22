COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Men’s tryouts set for this fall

EDWARDSVILLE | SIUE men’s basketball will hold walk-on tryouts this fall. Tryouts are open only to students enrolled full time at SIUE (at least 12 hours) and will be in the Vadalabene Center.

Students are required to have the following forms completed prior to the tryout:

Physical within the past six months

Health history form

Liability waiver

Sickle cell waiver

Tryout request form

For more information and to obtain the appropriate forms, contact Casey Wyllie at cwyllie@siue.edu or call the men’s basketball office at (618) 650-2896 by Sept. 12.

