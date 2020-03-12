COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NCAA cancels all national tournaments

NCAA

The NCAA made an unprecedented announcement on Thursday, canceling the Division I men’s basketball national tournament for the first time since its inception in 1939. It is a reaction to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This decision will also include Division II and Division III national tournaments as well as spring national tournaments on both the men’s and women’s sides.

The AdVantage released briefs on former Alton standout basketball player Marcus Latham and former Granite City star Kenny Berry. Latham was to play for No. 1 seeded Indianapolis and Berry for No. 3 rated University of Missouri-St. Louis. Both were to be participating in their first NCAA D-II national tournaments. Both competed in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament at SIUE on March 5-8 also.