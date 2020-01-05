COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SIUE captures first OVC win

× Expand Bria Stalworth

Four players scored in double figures Saturday as SIUE women's basketball captured its first Ohio Valley Conference victory of the season, a 76-63 triumph at Tennessee State.

The road victory at the Gentry Center was led by 17 points from Allie Troeckler. Bria Stallworth and Christen King each scored 12 points while Mikayla Kinnard added 10 in SIUE's second-highest offensive output of the season.

"Road wins are hard to get," SIUE head coach Paula Buscher said. "I'm really proud of this group. It's been a long dry run for them, but they just keep battling and fighting. And that's what is important."

SIUE, 3-10 overall and 1-1 in the OVC after ending a five-game losing streak, shot 26 of 56 from the field (46.4 percent) and 21 of 28 from the free throw line.

"The team scoring well really opened up things for everybody," Troeckler said.

The Cougars built up as much as a 20-point lead in the second half before Tennessee State, 2-10 and 0-2, gave the hometown fans something to cheer about with a late run at the Cougars. The Tigers were within six points in the fourth quarter but never closer.

"I thought that lead was huge," Buscher said. "Coming out that strong made a big difference. If we don't finish strong on the free throw line, it might be different."

Just as in its previous victories this season, SIUE won the battle on the boards 42-26. Troeckler led the Cougar with seven. Kinnard had five, including four off the offensive glass. SIUE pulled down 15 offensive rebounds for the game.

"I thought we shot the ball better today," Buscher said. "I thought we had more confidence. We attacked the rim and created some opportunities for ourselves."

SIUE survived 17 first-half turnovers and 28 for the game, the most this season.

Taylor Roberts paced the Tigers with 18 points. Tennessee State shot 21 of 56 from the field (37.5 percent).

