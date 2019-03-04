COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SIUE faces Morehead State in first round of OVC Tournament

SIUE men’s basketball has qualified for the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament set for March 2-9 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. The winner of the tournament received the OVC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars are the eighth seed and will face No. 5 Morehead State Wednesday at 6:30.

2019 OVC Men’s Basketball Championship Presented by Visit Evansville

First Round - Wednesday, March 6

Game 1 - No. 5 Morehead State vs. No. 8 SIUE, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 2 - No. 6 Eastern Illinois vs. No. 7 UT Martin, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 7

Game 3 - No. 4 Austin Peay vs. Game 1 Winner, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4 - No. 3 Jacksonville State vs. Game 2 Winner, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Semifinals - Friday, March 8

Game 5 - No. 1 Belmont vs. Game 3 Winner, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 6 - No. 2 Murray State vs. Game 4 Winner, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Championship - Saturday, March 9

Game 7 - Semifinal Winners, 7 p.m. (ESPN2/Westwood One)

