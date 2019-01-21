COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SIUE junior named conference’s co-Newcomer of the Week

Williford

SIUE junior guard Tyresse Williford (Chicago) has been named the Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball co-Newcomer of the Week.

Saturday against Murray State, Williford was nearly equal to Racers’ standout guard Ja Morant. If Morant was the main event, Williford was a worthy adversary.

Williford scored a career-high 33 points, going 10-17 from the field and knocking down all 11 free throws he attempted. He added four assists.

The transfer from Wabash Valley began the week with 13 points against Austin Peay, where he was 7-8 at the free throw line and also dished out four assists.

The award is the first of Williford’s career. He shared the weekly award with Jacksonville State’s Ty Hudson.

The Cougars return to the road this week with games at Southeast Missouri on Thursday and UT Martin on Saturday.

