COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SIUE signs Tori Hamilton and Madison Webb

SIUE women’s basketball head coach Paula Buscher announced the addition of two standout players for its 2020 signing class to join the Cougars next season.

Signing national letters of intent with the Cougars are Tori Hamilton (Paris, Mo.) and Madison Webb (Bedford, Ind.).

“We are very excited about our 2020 signing class,” Buscher said. “Hamilton and Webb are high-character, quality individuals who come from winning programs and excel in the classroom. They undeniably will leave their mark on this program, campus and community.”

Hamilton is a 6-foot, 5-inch post player who competes at Paris RII High School as well as for the Columbia Sparkz.

Hamilton holds the Paris record for single-game blocks (10) and single-season blocks (110). She also is the school record holder for career blocks (253), with her senior season still to complete.

A two-time All-Conference selection and an All-District honoree last season, Hamilton has helped lead Paris to two consecutive conference titles.

Her Columbia Sparkz team has placed third in the Adidas National and fourth at Nike Nationals. She is the daughter of Jeff and Candy Hamilton.

FROM COACH BUSCHER: “Tori is a dominant post who imposes her will inside on the defensive side of the ball. She has an extremely long wingspan which allows her to be an outstanding shot blocker. What impresses me the most about Tori is that she has good foot quickness and good hands. She is a multi-sport athlete with an extremely high ceiling; I look forward to working with her and watching her game grow.”

FROM EARL SAMMONS (COLUMBIA SPARKZ): “Tori has a contagious smile is shy and quiet, but can’t hide with that 6-5 frame! Even that isn’t as big as her heart. She plays for her teammates and her family, especially her sister Bree!”

FROM GARRET THOMAS (PARIS HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH): “Playing college basketball has been one of Tori’s goals since day one. She’s put in countless hours to reach the next level, and I couldn’t be more proud of her for doing so.”

Madison Webb is a 6-2 forward/center who averaged 9.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last season at Bedford North Lawrence High School.

Bedford North Lawrence will be looking for its ninth straight sectional championship this season, with Webb being a key component for that run.

Webb also plays for Team Indiana Red Storm and has shown the ability to play in the post and beyond the three-point line.

FROM COACH BUSCHER: “Madison is a four player who can score with her back to the basket and also stretch the defense with 3-point range. She plays on a very successful high school team and knows how to win. Her work ethic, offensive skills and willingness to continue to grow her game will help her make a seamless transition to the next level.”

FROM GREG BURTON (INDIANA RED STORM, AAU COACH): “I’m very excited for both Madi and the SIUE women’s basketball program! They’re getting a good one. She’s worked extremely hard to get to this level, and I can’t wait to watch her continue to grow as a Cougar.”

