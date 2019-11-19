COLLEGE BASKETBALL: South Dakota pulls away for win over SIUE

× Expand Zeke Moore

Three SIUE players scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a second-half surge from South Dakota as the Coyotes pulled away for a 71-56 win Monday night.

SIUE dropped to 2-3 on the season and 1-2 on the road. South Dakota remained unbeaten at 5-0.

“There are some definite positives that came out of this game,” SIUE head coach Brian Barone said. “We do a pretty good job of carrying out the game plan. We need to do a better job of sustaining that.”

The Cougars stayed tight in the first half, even taking a 14-10 lead with 12:48 to play in the period on a pair of free throws by Mike Adewunmi. South Dakota pushed its lead to seven on several occasions and led 32-27 at halftime.

SIUE closed the lead to two (37-35) on a jumper from Zeke Moore with 16:48 left, but the Coyotes quickly extended it with an 8-0 run to lead 45-35 with 11:32 to play. A 3-pointer from Adewunmi at 9:35 got the Cougars within five (47-42) but they never got any closer.

The Coyotes got a pair of 3-pointers in less than a minute from Brandon Armstrong, the second coming with 2:44 left, to stretch the lead to 14 points.

USD connected on 24-51 (47.1 percent) of its shots. The nation’s best 3-point shooting team coming into the game, South Dakota managed just 5-17 shots from long range Monday.

“They were 16-23 (on three-pointers) last game and we did a good job containing them tonight,” Barone said. “They actually hurt us in transition more.”

Tyler Peterson led South Dakota with a game-high 15 points. Tyler Hagedorn scored 13 points and hauled in 14 rebounds.

Zeke Moore also scored 15 points to lead SIUE. Adewunmi scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds. Brandon Jackson scored 12 points. The Cougars were 21-56 (37.5 percent) from the field.

“Zeke was aggressive,” Barone said. “It was nice to see from him. We’d have a higher shooting percentage if we are just able to take one less dribble and make one extra pass.”

South Dakota outrebounded SIUE 36-28. Both teams scored 30 points in the paint.

“I told them I wasn’t any less proud of them tonight than I was when we left San Antonio,” Barone added.

The game was the first for SIUE as part of the Collegiate Hoops Roadshow Tournament. It continues when SIUE hosts Northern Illinois Saturday. The four-day layoff is one of the longer periods SIUE has had in the early part of the season.

“We have an opportunity to evaluate the last five games,” Barone said. “We’ve had six or seven games in a short amount of time, including our closed scrimmage.

“With a team that is growing, I need to do a better job of making it about ourselves,” Barone continued. “When we are able to game plan, we can steal six or eight points and we have to be able to sustain that.”

Tipoff with the Huskies is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at First Community Arena.

“We’ll get better,” Barone said. “We’ll be self-aware and honest with one another and it starts with me.”

