COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Strong second half sends EKU past Cougars

× Expand Allie Troeckler

Eastern Kentucky used a robust second half to defeat SIUE 68-38 in a women's basketball game Saturday in First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center.

The Colonels outscored the Cougars 43-14 in the second half to snap a five-game skid and improve to 9-14 and 3-9 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Cougars, who trailed only 25-24 at half, dropped to 3-20 and 1-11.

"In the third quarter, our offense struggled and we also lost some focus with our defense," SIUE head coach Paula Buscher said after the Colonels outscored the Cougars 23-5 in the pivotal period.

"We got hesitant with our offense and that put so much pressure on our defense,” she added. “We have to shoot with more confidence."

Guard Teri Goodlett ignited the Colonels in the third quarter when she hit on three consecutive three-pointers to stretch the visitors' lead to double digits. Eastern Kentucky led 49-28 after the quarter and never looked back. Goodlett finished with 20 points, one shy of her career-best effort. The Colonels had four players score in double figures.

"We didn't have a lot of attention to detail at that point and were disappointed when she (Goodlett) hit three in a row," Buscher said.

The Colonels made 7 of 13 shots from beyond the arc the second half after going 1 for 5 in the first half. Overall, they made 23 of 55 shots and sank 14 of 21 free throws to go with 36 rebounds.

Allie Troeckler's 12 points and six rebounds spurred the Cougars, who connected on just 15 of 59 shots, including 2 of 15 three-pointers. SIUE sank 6 of 12 foul shots and had 44 rebounds. Mikayla Kinnard collected six rebounds, five assists and four points to complement Troeckler's performance. Mikia Keith contributed six points and five rebounds.

SIUE hits the road its next two games, Thursday, Feb. 13, at Eastern Illinois and Saturday, Feb. 15, at Southeast Missouri. The Cougars then return home to face Austin Peay (Feb. 20) and Murray State (Feb. 22). The game with Austin Peay is the Phillips 66 Refinery of Wood River Education Day event and it starts at 11 a.m.

"We have to keep plugging at it and go with our best effort," Buscher said. "We can control our effort and attitude and stay positive."

