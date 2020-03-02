COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Success in Valpo

Alton High graduate and Valparaiso freshman Donovan Clay earned the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week award after leading the Crusaders in scoring and rebounding in contests against Missouri State and Indiana State, Valpo's final two games of the regular season.

Clay averaged 16.5 points and 6 rebounds per contest in the two games against the Bears and Sycamores. He played a key role in Valpo's 89-74 win over Missouri State in its home finale on Feb. 25, going 11 for 17 with a career-high 22 points and 7 rebounds. Clay finished with 11 points and five boards in the Crusaders' 71-58 loss to Indiana State on Feb. 29.

Clay and the Crusaders will play Evansville at 8:35 p.m. March 5 in a first-round game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Enterprise Center. Valpo finished its regular season at 16-15 overall and 9-9 in league play.

Clay was coming off an outstanding prep career at Alton, earning three varsity letters and receiving an all-state award in his senior year after averaging 18 points per game and helping the Redbirds win a regional title.

This winter, Clay is averaging 9 points and 4.5 rebounds and played all 31 games for Valpo.