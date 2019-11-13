COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Sweet homecoming

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Valparaiso freshman Donovan Clay attempts a jump shot against SIUE at the First Community Arena on Nov. 12.

Donovan Clay is no stranger to the First Community Arena.

Two years ago, Clay played at the SIUE athletic facility while he was a junior with the Alton High boys basketball team. He scored 10 points to help the Redbirds cruise to an 85-44 win over Granite City in the SWC at the E Shootout.

On Nov. 12, Clay celebrated another victory at the First Community Arena, this time as a member of the Valparaiso University men's basketball team. He helped the Crusaders knock off the SIUE Cougars 89-76.

"It felt good," he said. "It was a good environment. My family came out to watch me. It was fun."

The game was part of a homecoming tour for Clay, who graduated from Alton in May. The Valpo freshman played in front of 20 family members and friends on Nov. 9 in a game against Saint Louis University at Chaifetz Arena and finished with three points, three rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes of action.

Clay was in the starting lineup against SIUE and finished with five points and three rebounds in 20 minutes of work. He scored the opening basket with just 42 seconds into the game.

Clay replaced senior Ryan Fazekas in the starting lineup. Fazekas suffered an injury against SLU.

"I thought Donovan did really well," Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. "He got us going to start the game."

The 6-foot-7 Clay rebounded a missed shot from Nick Robinson and scored the layup to give Valpo a 2-0 lead.

"I felt really confident starting the game," Clay said. "I got a rebound and I knew what I had to do."

With 7:14 to go in the first half, Clay hit a 3-pointer to cut SIUE's lead to 33-28.

Valpo rallied to pull off the win by outscoring the Cougars 45-30 in the second half. The Crusaders improved to 2-1 and bounced back from an 81-70 loss to SLU.

Clay was coming off an outstanding prep career at Alton. He received an all-state award in his senior year after averaging 18 points per game and helping the Redbirds win a regional title. He also earned three varsity letters.

Clay said playing in the college level is a lot different than in high school.

"It's crazy," the freshman said. "It was really hard at first. It's still hard, but I'm getting used to it. You have to be way more organized. It's a different game. You have to come in, play hard and be ready and do what the coach ask you to do."

Clay, who scored a basket in his collegiate debut on Nov. 5 against Toledo, helped Valpo pick up its third win over SIUE in three years.

Now, Clay is looking to help Valpo get back on the winning track this winter. The NCAA Division I school from Indiana finished with losing seasons in each of the last two years.

“I just have to listen to my coach and do what he asks me to do and get in the gym every day and try to get better,” Clay said. “I got to get into the gym by myself and put up shots. It's a process, but I'm going to get it.”