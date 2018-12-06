COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Sydney Bauman named Prairie Farms Student-Athlete of the Week

Bauman

SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week’s honoree is SIUE women’s basketball player Sydney Bauman. The senior from Glen Ellyn, Ill., is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in history and has a grade point average of 3.30.

Bauman leads the team with 10.8 rebounds per game and her 9.4 points per game is third on the team. Bauman has recorded two double-doubles through SIUE’s first five games.

The Cougars travel to face Loyola at 7 p.m. Thursday.

