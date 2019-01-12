COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tennessee Tech defeats SIUE

Christen King scored 21 points.

Christen King scored a career-best 21 points Thursday for SIUE women's basketball, but Tennessee Tech connected on 11 three-pointers to defeat the Cougars 79-55 at the Eblen Center.

For King, it was the most scored by a Cougar this season. She was 8 of 17 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free throw line.

"She did a great job penetrating and then being patient," SIUE head coach Paula Buscher said. "She was elevating over people. They had a hard time stopping her when we could get her into the middle of the lane."

Tennessee Tech broke a five-game losing streak in the series and gave the team an Ohio Valley Conference-leading 3-0 mark in league play. The Golden Eagles are 11-3 overall.

SIUE's Sydney Bauman added her third double-double of the season and seventh of her collegiate career with 11 points and 11 rebounds. The senior center added five blocks.

"I thought she did a great job," Buscher said. "She blocked a lot of shots. She saved us too on times we opened up too much defensively on their dribble penetration."

Tennessee Tech countered with five players scoring in double figures. Jordan Brock, who had a game-leading six three-pointers, finished with 20 points. Three of TTU's double-figures scorers came off the bench, including a 12-point, 12-rebound effort from Anacia Wilkinson.

"We didn't have everybody that played how we need to tonight to pick up the win here at Tech," Buscher said.

SIUE fell behind at half 38-29 but scored the first six points of the third period off two baskets from King and another from Bauman to cut the lead to 38-35. After Tennessee Tech called a timeout, it answered with a 6-0 run and began to pull ahead for good.

"We backed off a little bit defensively," Buscher said. "We need to keep that pressure and denial on them."

Tennessee Tech shot 26 of 62 from the field and 11 of 28 from beyond the three-point line, the best effort this season against the Cougars' three-point defense which came into the contest ranked No. 4 nationally.

The Cougars, 6-8 overall and 1-2 in the OVC, next head to Jacksonville State for a 2 p.m. contest Saturday in Jacksonville, Ala.

"We didn't do our best tonight, so we've got to regroup and get us back on the right track," Buscher added.

