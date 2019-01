× Expand Photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services

The Trailblazers kept the score close, but it wasn’t enough in a 70-65 loss Jan. 19 to the Lakers of Lake Land College. Pictured is Jalen Morgan, who led the Trailblazers in scoring with 13 points. He was followed by Ziven Clark with 12.

